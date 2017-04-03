An eggs-iting Easter trail in Heapey and Wheelton

Heapey and Wheelton Village Hall Committee held its Easter Egg Treasure Trail with a difference.

Families were invited to take a one-and-a-half mile walk around the village of Wheelton taking note of the models and exhibits they passed along the way. The walk started and finished at the Village Hall on West View, Wheelton, where light refreshments were available on their return.

All primary school children received an Easter Egg just for taking part, and mums received a small bunch of daffodils.

Members of the community created models which, in some way, were connected to the theme of Easter and eggs.

Eggs-ter-minator was voted the best overall ‘eggshibit.’

Pat Dickenson, organiser of the treasure trail, said: “The event was a resounding success helped tremendously, by the area ‘eggsperiencing’ abnormal weather conditions for the spring.

“The families taking part thoroughly enjoyed the walk through the beautiful countryside surrounding Wheelton and were entertained by the ‘eggshibits’ they found, many making them either smile or even laugh out loud.

“The Village Hall Committee would like to thank all those who made a model or contributed in any way to the success of the day in particular: The Village Tearoom at Wheelton, The Cutting Corner, Grape and Grain Off Licence, Wheelton Boatyard, Wheelton Nursery, 1st Wheelton Guides, 1st Wheelton Brownies, Wheelton Garage, the Laundrette,Newsagents Higher Wheelton, David Lloyd, all the local Primary Schools and many residents of whom there are too many to mention. The Committee’s thanks also go to Morrisons, Brooke Street Chorley and Tesco Extra Supermarket, Ackhurst Business Park Chorley, for donating some Easter eggs for distribution to primary school aged children and below, on their return from the treasure trail.

Altogether, it was an ‘eggsciting’ and enjoyable ‘eggstravaganza’ which is hoped to be repeated next year."

Eggsterminate

Hair eggstensions