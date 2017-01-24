An award-winning fund-raising duo borne out of true friendship

Two friends have been chosen as Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Lancashire Supporters of the Year.

Penwortham neighbours Norma Blackburn and Margaret Dunn collected their award at a supporter evening at Deepdale Stadium.

The pair, who have been pals for more than 30 years, began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation in 2011, after Norma lost her husband Stephen to cancer and Margaret lost another close friend to the disease. Both had been treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre and had been helped by the charity.

Since then, Norma and Margaret have helped Rosemere raise thousands of pounds by organising charity concerts and fetes in St Leonard’s Church Hall, selling donated items at car boot sales and volunteering to help with supermarket collections. They also host an annual fund-raising event, which includes stalls full of bargains and fun games.

This year’s event will take place at St Leonard’s on Saturday February 18, from 10.30am until 1.30pm.

Norma, who has one son, said: “The award has come as a total surprise. We hadn’t given it a thought. We help Rosemere because we believe in it. We also enjoy helping. For us, the best part about it is talking to people that have been supported by the charity and hearing how they are now on the road to recovery.”

Head of fund-raising Dan Hill thanked them not only for hosting their own events to help the charity raise money but also, for turning out to support the fundraising team’s activities county-wide. Dan said: “These two wonderful ladies are always willing to go that extra mile, both metaphorically and literally.”