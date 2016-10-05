All robed up for historic procession

Judges and dignitaries paraded through Preston city centre in an historic procession.

The colourful annual event marks the start of the legal year.

Photo Neil Cross Annual judges procession in Preston to mark start of legal year The Mayor of Preston

The march was watched by scores of shoppers who looked on as high court judges, magistrates and councillors made their way towards St John’s Minster on Church Street for a church service, escorted by police.

The judges wore full robes and wigs for the procession, which was also attended by the Mayor of Preston, Coun John Collins, and other members of Preston Council.

Many other mayors from across Lancashire also attended.

After a short service at the church the procession returned to the court house on Lancaster Road.

In 2014 council cutbacks forced the legal profession to abandon the historic procession through Preston.

It was considered the cost of policing it was too great.

But it has now been reinstated and provides an annual spectacle for shoppers, passers-by and the legal profession before the serious court work resumes.