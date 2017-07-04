All coming up rosy for beauty queen Jodie

A northern rose from Chorley was cream of the crop at a Lancashire beauty pageant.

Model Jodie Doherty, who lives in Euxton, was crowned Miss Lancashire Rose at the contest on June 10.

Now it is all systems go for the 20-year-old mum who has the Miss UK Rose pageant to prepare for in November.

“If I get through that one I have got to compete for the internationals in Spain which would really mean the a lot to me,” said Jodie, who went to Albany Academy in Chorley.

“So I’m trying to find the perfect dresses – something that makes me stand out.

“I love sparkling, glitzy dresses because I think that shows off my personality.”

Jodie juggles being a mum to one year old Regan with her freelance work all over the North West as a model.

“He keeps me busy,” said Jodie, who has worked for fitness clothing brands such as SHM Fitness and Obscure Fitness Apparel.

During the Miss Lancashire Rose pageant Jodie was interviewed by judges and took part in three fashion shows in different rounds.

“Throughout the day we all got asked to go for an interview,” said Jodie.

“Judges would ask you about yourself and what you planned to do with the title.”

During the opening round Jodie and the other contestants walked round the stage, greeted the judges and performed a dance that they had learnt during the day.

The second round was designed for the young hopefuls to show off their personalities through their fashion sense.

In the third round each girl had to walk across the stage in a ball gown to show off their evening wear.

“I was dead happy to have won it,” said Jodie, who enjoys shopping sprees with friends and horse riding in her spare time. I started taking part in pageants back in 2014 and from then I have worked to get me the title I have today.”

“Pageants and modelling have helped me to gain my confidence.

“I am glad to have my family and friends and the Lancashire community behind me.”

Giving readers her best beauty advice on how to look good on the go Jodie said: “You can’t go wrong with too much highlighter.”

And on watching what you eat she added: “Obviously if you have chocolate in front of you just help eating it and in terms of exercise its just what you feel comfortable doing.”

As Miss Lancashire Rose the beauty queen will be fundraising for The Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is based at Royal Preston Hospital.

Explaining her choice Jodie said: “My granddad had throat cancer two years ago and they were so good with him.

“He has an artificial voice box now.

“I’m really glad to be giving something back.”

As well as working hard for the finals in November, Jodie is gathering appearances and judging at local community carnivals and at charity pageants such as Charm and Elegance UK.