Advice pack for how to avoid flooding this winter

CAMPAIGNERS working to prevent houses from flooding in Lancashire have issued advice to residents.

The initiative, launched by the county council, highlights the fact that flooding can happen almost anywhere, often without warning, both during and after heavy rainfall.

“We have seen the devastating impact of heavy rainfall in Lancashire,” said county councillor Marcus Johnstone, cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services.

“It can’t ever totally be prevented but there are things you can do to reduce the impact of flooding and preparing in advance will help you keep calm during a stressful situation.

“This includes making sure you have the correct home insurance policy in place, writing a flood plan and preparing an emergency flood kit, making sure you know how to turn off your water, gas and electricity, and looking into ways of protecting your home from potential damage.”

For more information visit lancashire.gov.uk/flooding