Advent doors count down the days to Christmas in Buckshaw Village

A LIFE-sized red door is making its way around Buckshaw Village in advent, counting down the days until Christmas.

Each day it is in a different location with something surprising waiting to be discovered right behind it.

Buckshaw Village Church advent door juggling Santa

So far there have been carol singers, a juggling Santa Claus and The Three Wise Men handing out Starburst sweets.

Rachel Harris, who goes to Buckshaw Village Church which is behind the idea, said: “We have it up in different places each day and you open the door and you don’t know what’s going to be behind it.

“It’s a mixture between secular and Christian Christmas scenes and it’s about encouraging people to engage with the Christmas message.

On Sunday the village also celebrated its community Christmas party.

Buckshaw Village Church advent door

It saw Stuart Longworth of the Facebook page dressed as a reindeer driving Santa Claus to parks all over the village to collect present letters on a very special motor vehicle – a low rider trike.

“Santa has usually been on a trap pulled by ponies, but the village is growing and Santa needed a better vehicle this year,” said Stuart.

The tour culminated at the Community Centre in Unity Place where there was a lights switch on event and activities taking place.

Mary and Joseph were seen knocking on the advent door, which was placed in front of Redrose Estate Agents, to ask the innkeeper for a place to stay. Instead they were offered a house to buy, much to the amusement of onlookers.

Buckshaw Village Church advent door at Redrose Estate Agents

Meanwhile children and adults alike were kept busy with craft activites in the hall. amature dramatics and a band playing.

Rachel said: “It was absolutely heaving.”

The special red door was given to Jim Nelson, from Leyland, who built a frame for it which allows it to be freestanding.

Buckshaw Village Church advent door: Mary and Joseph asking the innkeeper if there was anywhere for them to stay the night