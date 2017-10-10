Adlington Music and Arts Society to perform Curtains

Members of Adlington Music and Arts Society (AMAS) are pulling together for their new production - Curtains.

Curtains, written by Kander and Ebb of Chicago and Cabaret fame, opens as the leading lady in Robbin Hood takes her final bow and departs the stage - and life. The Boston police Lieutenant assigned to the case, is himself a frustrated leading man who, throughout his ultimately successful mission to expose the killer, becomes engrossed in the machinations of the production, offering numerous suggestions for improvement and engaging in the most entertaining and comical pursuit of one of the principal ladies in the ‘show’.

Returning from his Adlington Music and Arts Society directorial success with Noises Off, Nick Angus once again brings out the best from the cast, newcomer Jennie Miller leads the choreography and Jonny Cunliffe makes his debut as musical director.

Familiar faces once again grace the AMAS stage with Lieutenant John Preston making a welcome return to Adlington from Camelot.

Curtains will be performed at Adlington Community Centre from Tuesday to Saturday: October 24 to 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, at £10, can be bought from 07799 486 876.