CAMPAIGNERS who want to see Chorley's A&E back are undertaking a 15-mile walk to raise money.

They are aiming to collect £250 to put towards "bringing our A&E home".

Activists will be waving placards at Royal Preston Hospital tomorrow between 10am-11am.

They will then cover the 15 miles on foot to Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital for the weekly protest via Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Euxton and passing Chorley Town Hall.

Organisers say everyone is welcome to join and are asking that people put at least £1 towards the cause "to keep the fight in the public eye".