Accidental fire sparks call-out in Blackpool

Have your say

A fire started in an outbuilding in central Blackpool early this morning, say fire services.

Crews were called to the blaze at the back of a property on Albert Road at around 6am on July 19.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We sent two engines to the fire. We used hose reels to extinguish the blaze which we believe was started accidentally.

"Thankfully the fire did not spread to the main building."

Nobody was injured during the incident.