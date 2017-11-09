Accident causes M6 lane closure in Lancashire

A collision on the M6 southbound is causing delays on Thursday evening.

One lane of the carriageway has been closed between junctions 29 and 28 just south of Preston.

Highways England said motorists may not see normal traffic conditions return until after 9pm.

The knock-on impact of the incident has caused tailbacks between 29 and 30.

This latest collision adds to a list of several issues on the M6 in the North West throughout Thursday.

Earlier an overturned vehicle caused lane closures between junction 33 and 32.

A lorry crashing into a footbridge on a slip road close to the M6 and M58 interchange in Orrell has also caused delays.

