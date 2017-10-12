A583 speed cameras between Blackpool and Preston hit by delays

Work to install average speed cameras on a shortened section of the A583 between Blackpool and Preston is due to start soon – more than a month late.
High-tech speed cameras are being installed on two of the Fylde’s most dangerous roads
Average speed camera scheme shortened
Cameras will be placed on a three-mile stretch of the 50mph route between the Wrea Green roundabout and Clifton, on the outskirts of Preston.
It had initally due to be a longer section from Peel corner – taking in the anti-fracking site at Little Plumpton – but was reduced after accident figures were analysed.
Work on the shortened section is now set to take place from the end of next month with a view to being completed by early in the new year.
It had been due to start this month intially.
The original eight-mile section was the longest single stretch of average speed enforcement planned for the county as part of a series of schemes across Lancashire.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The A583 was always scheduled to be the last site. The fracking hasn’t delayed the installation but there has been a little slippage with the project which has impacted upon the timescales for subsequent sites.”
Other sites
A6 - London Road, Preston
A588 - Head Dyke Lane, over Wyre
A565 - Southport New Road
B6232 - Grane Road
A682 - Gisburn Road
A59 - Brockholes Brow
Some schemes are already operational while others are set to be completed in next few months
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.