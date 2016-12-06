A Wonderful way to fund-raise

A new fund-raising platform has launched with its first major event, with money going directly to charities such as Preston’s Deafway charity.

Businessman Kieron James unveiled Wonderful Organisation, a scheme enabling people to maximise their fund-raising potential, at the New York Marathon last month.

The new platform gives fund-raisers an alternative to those that charge charities, make deductions to cover costs, generate profit or take a cut from Gift Aid – which allows them to reclaim tax on donations made by UK taxpayers.

It will also be free from card processing charges as Nexbridge, the telecommunications company which Kieron co-founded, will pay these.

The pledge from Nexbridge will allow the first million pounds of charity donations to be processed and paid in full to the charities.

After the first million pounds of fund-raising activity, transaction fees and all other costs will continue to be met by corporate sponsors.

Kieron said: “I’m so pleased to have taken part in this event and to see Wonderful go live.

“We believe the charities people support should receive every penny from their efforts. We also believe that Gift Aid – an income tax relief designed to benefit charities - should be directed in full to the charities rather than the operators of fund-raising platforms. Wonderful Organisation ensures that every single penny raised for charity by wonderful people running, swimming, cycling, baking cakes or shaving their heads will go to the causes they care about.

“We are a non-profit organisation run by volunteers and funded entirely by like-minded, philanthropic businesses. That’s what makes us Wonderful!”

“An impressive $33.9m was raised last year by runners of the New York Marathon. Wonderful Organisation does not cover costs by deducting money from donations – taking this event as an example - an additional $2,373,000 would have been generated for charity, if people had used the platform. “

The platform’s website http://www.wonderful.org gives both registered charities and fund-raisers the opportunity to add details of their event. This can then be shared so that family, friends and colleagues can donate easily.

Charities listed on the site already include Deafway, based in Preston, Cancer Research UK, Dog’s Trust and Mind.