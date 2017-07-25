A Taste of Thailand is coming to Preston

A fresh take on the tastes and flavours of Thailand is rapidly approaching the city centre, just like a tuk-tuk weaving its way through a bustling south east Asia street scene.

The former site of Bella Emilios on Friargate has been split into two units with one shaping up as A Taste of Thailand, an eatery bringing the best of authentic street food to the centre of Preston.

Owned by Alicia Hardicker and Richard Withington, there are hopes the first batch of massaman curry could be served in the next few weeks.

Onlookers may have noticed a new sign was put up above the entrance since earlier this month and interior artwork – giving the bar a unique street-vibe – is nearing completion.

Alicia said: “We are looking to be open in the next few weeks, hopefully by the end of August at the latest.

“It’s going to have a street vibe with an open kitchen, serving food for people to sit in or takeaway; we’ll be doing noodle boxes, for example.

“There’s nothing else like this around - serving authentic Thai-style street food - and we’re really excited about being so close to opening.”

A set express lunch menu will be on offer heralding the time to ditch soggy sandwiches and boring homemade soups in favour of sampling Thai green curry, prawn and pork toast and kow pad (Thai fried rice).

The lunch offering includes one main course for £6.45 and two courses for £9.95 with plenty more options on the main menu.

For a sneak preview of the menu visit www.facebook.com/atasteofthailandPR