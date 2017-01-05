A super fun way to help and inspire sick children

A Lancashire woman who has put the “fun” into fund-raising has been named as one of the country’s most inspiring individuals.

Travel company SuperBreak named Louise Barrett, of Bamber Bridge, as an unsung hero in the SuperFun category of its SuperHeroes campaign which celebrates those who bring a smile to the face of others.

Louise, a corporate fund-raiser at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, was nominated by Donna Connett, whose three-year-old son Lewis has apert syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

Committing her own time to supporting events and visiting the patients, the 45-year-old helps bring a little joy during what can be distressing times for the children and their parents.

Louise, who has dedicated the last 10 years of her working life to fund-raising at charities, said: “I am really humbled to have been nominated for this award as I don’t do it for the recognition, I just want to try and help my patients in any way I can. It really does mean so much to me.

“My job is to work with businesses and individuals who are donating money to support charities.

“I have been working with the Connett family for about a year as I supported them through their fund-raising. I even swam half a mile in the Atlantic Ocean in Portugal as part of a triathlon with them.

“It has been really nice to be part of that campaign.

“I meet so many inspirational people. Spending time in hospital isn’t easy for anyone but it’s even more challenging when you’re young, so I always try to help the children forget about where they are and give them something to smile about.”

Louise began working for charities in 2006 but her passion started in her teenage years.

She added: “I have always done voluntary work. I completed the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme when I was 16 which involved volunteering.

“I worked at BAE Systems and ran a charity campaign there for 18 months and then I decided to work fully in the charity sector. I began at Sue Ryder Care in Cuerden Hall in 2006 and then moved to London to work with Action for Children. I joined Alder Hey in 2013.”

To say thank you, SuperBreak is sending Louise on a break to London with tickets to popular attractions Madame Tussauds and the London Eye.

Jacquie Fisher at SuperBreak said: “We were blown away by the many amazing nominations we received as part of the SuperHeroes campaign. There are a huge number of people going above and beyond in their own way, whether it be caring for someone else, or overcoming adversity themselves and it has been both a privilege and humbling experience to read through all of the entries.

“Louise is the kind of person that everyone needs in their lives. Having someone in your circle that you can rely on to bring light to any situation is valuable, even more so when facing adversity.”