A splash for Royal Preston Hospital Baby Beat Appeal

BABIES and young children enjoyed splashing around in their onesies to raise funds for The Baby Beat Appeal.

Members of Puddle Ducks West Lancashire took part in pyjama week to raise vital cash for the appeal based at Royal Preston Hospital. So far they have raised more than £200, but the figure is expected to rise to more than £300, with raffles and sponsorship.

The sessions were held at a variety of pools across Lancashire, including Sir Tom Finney School, in Preston and The Imperial, in Blackpool.

For Stefanie Thwaite, who runs the Lancashire branch, the cause was particularly poignant as she suffered an ectopic pregnancy this year.

She said: “I found out I was pregnant in January and a scan revealed it was an ectopic pregnancy. I had to have emergency surgery to have my tubes removed. It was a hard time, but the maternity unit staff at the hospital were wonderful.

“I was told it would take a lot longer to conceive again but six weeks later I found out I was pregnant again, which is amazing. I am due mid January. When I was at Sharoe Green unit at the hospital, its shop sold Little Teds baby stuff and I saw a poster about the appeal there.

“Now I have seen how much money the unit needs and the wonderful support they offer, I really wanted to help them.

“It is the first place you go if there is something wrong with your pregnancy or baby and it needs more funds.

“We do this pyjama week fundraiser every year for charity, so The Baby Beat Appeal was the obvious choice.”

Puddle Ducks West Lancs is holding an aqua aerobics and coffee evening for pregnant women at DW Preston on Wednesday November 30 at 6pm. All proceeds will go towards Baby Beat.

