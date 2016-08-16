A mystical evening of theatre

Families are invited to pack a picnic and camping chairs to meet druids, bards and revellers who will perform a mystical rendition of Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest.

Families are invited to pack a picnic and camping chairs to meet druids, bards and revellers who will perform a mystical rendition of Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest.

Astley Park’s Walled Garden will be transformed for an evening of outdoor theatre as Chorley Council presents the final Theatre in the Park event on Sunday August 21.

The cast welcome the audience from their arrival through to the beginning of the performance when a band of druids begin proceedings and the play starts.

From then on, the audience are made to feel at the centre of the action with characters skipping between them and addressing them directly. Staged in the round, (a Druid stone circle) the versatile cast of six use masks and puppetry, live folk music and percussion, dance and song to bring Shakespeare’s words to life in a way that means all ages can enjoy the show together.

The story follows the shipwrecked King of Naples (James Edwards) as he searches for his son, Ferdinand, lost on the island. All is not well with Prospero (Howard Scott Walker), the usurped Duke of Milan who is plotting vengeance with the spirit inhabitants of the island. Meanwhile love is blossoming between Ferdinand (Darryl Hughes) and Miranda (Amy Gardyne). Magic and mystery are promised in this unique performance of Shakespeare’s thrilling adventure.

The Walled Garden will be open from 4.30pm for attendees and parking at Hallgate car park is free.

Bring your picnic and some refreshments to enjoy the performance, which is suitable ages eight and above. Cafe Ambio will be open until after the interval serving food and drink. Please note, seating is not provided so please bring a blanket or low backed chair to sit on during the performance. This is an outdoor performance so dress for the weather. The performance starts at 5pm.

Tickets are £10 adults, £7 children and £30 for a family of four.

For tickets visit www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk/