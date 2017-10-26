A music and beer festival in Lostock Hall for Galloway’s and Guide Dogs for the Blind

Champagne at a beer festival? There was no need to worry, as real ale and beer was still the focus of the four-day event at St Gerard’s Parochial Club, in Lostock Hall, as the fizz in question was none other than band The Champagne Nippers.

Other musical acts to grace the stage were Fat Jacks Garage, The Helen May Band, Rollblack, Committed2Blues and The Lostheads, who closed the festival.

From left, Ken Moss, Dawn Goodbier, Jacqui Martin and Mateusz Sobocinski from Accrington at the St Gerard's Club Beer festival for Galloway's

Families gathered in their hundreds at the venue, enjoying the food, drink and the electric atmosphere.

The event raised £2,300, which will be split between the club’s chosen charities of the year – Galloway’s Society for the Blind and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Carrie Hadfield, club manager, says: “Although this is the club’s eighth festival, this is my first, as I joined the club in May.

“I am pleased to say it was brilliant and a great success. Everyone enjoyed themselves. The music was great, I really enjoyed Committed2Blues, which is a tribute band to the Blues Brothers.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere and everyone was happy.

Martin Butterworth and Jakub Guzowski from Lostock Hall at the St Gerard's Club beer and music festival for Galloway's

“We were lucky as we had 22 barrels of ale donated to us via local businesses sponsoring us, which meant we were able to put this festival on.

“I also had a lot of help and support from Ron Benson, Darren Ellison, Jack Lowe, Gary Quinn and Steven Hunt.”

Carrie was delighted to have raised so much money for the two charities.

She adds: “This is a great figure.

Ron Benson pulls pints at the St Gerard's Club beer and music festival for Galloway's

“And it will be added to our total, which has been raised throughout the year through a variety of things such as bike rides, raffles and sponsored events.

“In January we will split the funds between the two charities. They are great causes. Anything we can do to help people is a bonus.”

n The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - in conjunction with Galloway’s to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; call: 01772 744148; text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070; or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

Tim and Tracy Knowles from Houghton at the St Gerard's Club beer and musical festival for Galloway's

n Are you holding any fund-raising events to support Galloway’s? Let us know by emailing natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk.