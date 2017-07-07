A massive day of events in Preston

Preston’s Flag Market will be turned into a concert arena tomorrow as thousands of people arrive to enjoy performances from two international DJs.

Fatman Scoop, pictured, who’s flying in from America, and international performer Tom Zanetti will headline Prestfest, supported by a crop of recognised Preston DJ’s.

The event, for over-18s, will begin at 6.30pm and end at 11.30pm.

People are travelling from across the North West and from Northampton, Cumbria and even Watford, for the gig.

The event will follow Let’s Cook Live which takes place on the Flag Market from noon to 4pm and will feature demonstrations and appearances from EastEnders star Scott Maslen, ITV chef Dean Edwards and the star of CBeebies I Can Cook Katy Ashworth.

City restaurants The Olive Tree Brasserie and Mundo Tapas will also be demonstrating some of their dishes.

Let’s Cook Live is a free to attend event and a limited number of tickets for Prestfest are available from the Preston At Night website.

Mark Whittle, manager of organisers Preston Business Improvement District, said: “Saturday is going to be a huge day for the city with two headline events, one that’s free for all the family to attend and the second that’s something different for the city centre and features international performers.

“Events are a great way to bring the city together and provides us with an opportunity to show what we’re all about.

“We’re pleased with the numbers and a great day and night is expected.”