A man's anniversary concert for his wife

Music is certainly the way to a woman’s heart as one musician is organising a summer concert to celebrate his golden wedding anniversary.

Graham Jackson, a member of Preston Cecilian Choral Society, is hosting a programme of his own compositions and arrangements at St John Minster Church, Preston, on Saturday June 10, to honour 50 years of marriage to wife Marion, 72.

The couple, of Fulwood, have been members of the group for almost as long as they have been married and so they thought it was fitting tribute to combine its summer event with their anniversary.

The concert will be even more special as for the first time ever, Marion will be in the audience.

Graham, 73, said: “We have so many friends at Preston Cecilian Choral Society, so I asked the music sub committee whether I could put on this concert to celebrate my 50 years with Marion and they agreed.

“It is fabulous to be able to do this. I have written a lot of compositions for the group but never had them showcased in their entirety. But this time we have gone the whole hog.

“It is all my music and arrangements. I have five African songs in Zulu language which out choir have had great fun with and I have included part of Alexander Pope’s Ode to St Cecilia which is the first time it would be heard in public.

“I have also got another piece - Spirit of Life - which has a song about each month of the year. In between there will be readings and poetry read by myself and members of the family.

“It is a huge honour to do this.

“Marion is really up for this. She has been poorly so has not been able to attend rehearsals so she won’t be performing.

“For the first time she will be in the audience, which she is looking forward to.”

Graham met Marion at Eccleston Methodist Church in the early 1960s as they were both in the youth choir. They married at the same church in 1967 and moved to Fulwood. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Graham, who used to be head of music at the former Tulketh High School, said: “Marion was a very gregarious person at the youth club. She was so pretty and very musical.”

Marion was also a teacher, at Lostock Hall Primary School and their love of music led them to join Preston Cecilian Choral Society shortly after they married.

Graham added: “We had not been married long before the conductor asked me to join as a compositionist. Marion was a singer so she came along too. I have been a conductor on and off and composed arrangements for them.

“The society is part of our life so this anniversary concert makes sense for both of us.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm and includes Graham on the piano and Robert Burns as composer.

Tickets are £14 and includes a light buffet.

To book a seat call 07814625608.