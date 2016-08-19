A long trek through the UK for Ryan

Residents may have spotted lone hiker Ryan Owens making his way through Lancashire’s canals in his quest to raise funds for the hospice which cared for his terminally ill dad.

The 43-year-old walked through Preston, Rufford and Kirkham, on his way up to John O’Groats from Land’s End in aid of Velindre Cancer Centre, which treated his dad, Peter, before he died eight years ago.

Ryan Owen

The father-of-one is also completing the National Three Peaks challenge whilst on his journey, which began on July 1.

Ryan, who is from Aberdare, in South Wales, said: “It is a solo journey (although I may have some friends joining me to walk on certain legs of the journey) and unaided in anyway as far as medics, support vehicles.

“I am expecting the walk to take me up to three months or more and I will be camping for the duration of the hike and carrying my own equipment.

“I needed to go through Lancashire to get to the Lake District, and I found a canal that took me to the top of Preston.

“I stopped off at Scarisbrick, Rufford, Treales and Galgate overnight.

“The landscape in Lancashire is beautiful - I have been mainly walking along the canals.

“People have been very accommodating towards me, right from day one. People have invited me into their homes to use their facilities and have supper and people have offered to do my laundry.

“I have funded the expedition myself so all donations will go directly to Velindre Cancer Centre - a great cause that relies on fund-raising events such as this to help care for people that need treatment.”

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ryan-Owen4 and to track his progress, visit http://www.facebook.com/ryankowen1973/#