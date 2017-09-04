A latte love story for Preston newlyweds

Love stories more traditionally start over a candle-lit dinner, but for Deborah and Robert it was a cup of coffee that brought them together.

And now the newlyweds have returned to the Costa where their fairy-tale romance began to have wedding photos taken.

Since their first date, the pair have become regulars at the coffee shop on the Docks and they wanted to share their momentous celebrations with staff who helped their romance brew.

Deborah, who lives in Lea, said: “It was special for us because we’ve got to know everyone since our first face-to-face meeting here. It was lovely to come back and get a photograph with all the staff.”

The 57-year-old bride believes there was a degree of divine intervention involved in their meeting as the pair first made contact through Christian Connection, a dating site for those of faith.

Deborah signed up to the website after her first husband, Mark, passed away four years ago.

Deborah and Robert Joinson were married at Fulwood Free Methodist Church this weekend with a reception at Barton Grange Hotel, the scene of their engagement last Valentine’s Day.

Deborah said: “It has been absolutely fantastic, it was amazing and the weather was perfect, we were very blessed.

“It was God that brought us together, without Christian Connection we would never have found each other.”

Robert, a 53-year-old from Blackpool, and his new wife have no doubt come a long way since that first meeting in Costa in 2015.

Deborah said: “It still feels like yesterday, the two years have gone very quickly.”

