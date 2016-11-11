A hip-hop night of fun and funky beats for the annual Diwali Party

If ex-pats and non-Prestonians were to have one night out in the city, the Diwali Party at Baluga Bar appears to have been the place to be.

The annual event was organised by Viren Patel and Bhavik Rathod and attracted around 450 people, with revellers coming as far as Birmingham and London to celebrate.

People having fun at the Diwali Party at Baluga Bar in Preston. Photo by Rijay Parmar Photography

DJs Hiran Panchal, Kalpesh Patel, DJ NME and Bhavik entertained the crowds and there was a special live performance by S.Tailor.

A grand total of £4,000 was raised for Chorley-based Derian House which supports children with terminal illnesses or life-limiting conditions.

Bhavik says: “Diwali is our Indian New Year and it brings together all our family and friends.

“We started organising parties in 2007 and around 130 people turned up, so we carried on and it got bigger and better each year.

Revellers at the Diwali Party at Baluga Bar in Preston. Photo by Rijay Parmar Photography

“It has always been such a big event for us.

“The younger members who are away at university come home to Preston to celebrate.

“It is the one time we get to see everyone together.

“As it got bigger, we thought we could charge people entry and nominate a different charity each year.”

Diwali Party organisers Bhavik Rathod and Viren Patel at Baluga Bar in Preston.

Viren adds: “We speak to our family and friends and there is always something that is going on that has affected someone and so we find a charity close to their heart.

“A friend of ours had done some work with Derian House and a few of us have children, so it really hit home with us.

“The work the charity does to support children who are terminally ill touched our hearts. It is a local charity and we know exactly where the money is going.”

Each Diwali party has carried a different theme, and this year’s chosen dress code was old school hip-hop.

Bhavik says: “Everybody got involved and wore old school outfits and fake gold chains. The theme is just a bit of fun and adds sparkle to the event.

“This year we have had friends who have travelled pretty far, such as Leeds, Leicester, Birmingham and London.

“It is the only time they go out in Preston and they chose our Diwali Party. We have had positive feedback and it encourages us to do it again next year.

“Both Viren and I wish to thank Tom Havlin and Hiran Panchal at Baluga Club for helping with the night and letting us host the event there, as well as Neema Rathod, Polly Patel and Dhanesh Rathod for helping decorate the venue.

“Kunal Solanki and Rijay Parmar Photography took great pictures and the DJs were fantastic.”