A fast way to raise money

Two groups’ enthusiasm for fast and reliable vehicles has sparked a successful year of fund-raising.

Members of the Lancashire Vehicle Club presented a cheque for £200 to the North West Blood Bikes.

Baz Joseph, events officer at the Lancashire Vehicle Club, said: “The club donates annually to a designated charity which is proposed by its club membership and this year it was the Blood Bikes in recognition of the work they do in the region.

“The North West Blood Bikes Lancashire and Lakes are volunteer riders who deliver blood and other vital materials from one hospital to another throughout the region.”

The club meets on the first Monday of every month at 8pm in The Woodsman, Clayton-le-Woods.

Baz added: “We would also like to thank staff at The Woodsman for kindly providing refreshments on our cheque presentation night and for their support throughout the year.”