A dog-friendly vicar joins Preston church

The new vicar at St Michael and All Angels with St Mark in Preston comes with not one but three dog collars.

As well as his own badge of office, Canon Andrew Evans will be accompanied by his precious pet dogs, Marty and Keira.

Canon Andrew moved to Preston from Bridport in Dorset where he was Team Rector overseeing six churches.

He spent nearly 20 years as a teacher, rising to deputy head, before becoming ordained in the Bristol Diocese.

He was made an honorary canon of Bristol Cathedral for his services to education.

St Michael’s is known as a welcoming inclusive church with a passion for social justice expressed through its support for Christian Aid and the Salvation Army Food Bank and its monthly Farmers’ Market.

Canon Andrew is settling into his new role and can’t wait to serve the Preston community.

He said: “I am delighted to be the new vicar at St Michael’s and am very much looking forward to meeting new people.

“St Michael’s is a very friendly and welcoming church and has great potential to serve our community.

“We are an inclusive church, open and welcoming to everyone and we really mean everyone.’