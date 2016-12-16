A Christmas Robin and a day

Staff at a Preston car dealership went crackers for Christmas jumper day.

A team from Preston Peugeot specialists Robins & Day, in Blackpool Road, donned the festive jumpers to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

But that wasn’t their only gift for the charity, as it is making a donation to Rosemere for every new and used car it sells.

Phil Walker, general manager, said: “We heard about Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work at a business event we hosted. Among those speaking on behalf of the charity was a customer. When we became aware of the way it helped local cancer patients, we decided to become a supporter.”

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fund-raising manager, said: “What a gift! We are delighted to welcome Robins & Day as a new corporate charity partner and we look forward to working with the team, members of which looked smashing in their Christmas jumpers, in the New Year.”