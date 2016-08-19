A bright way to raise funds

These colourful challengers took part in a neon zumbathon to raise funds for a community centre.

Becky Higham led the three-hour fitness event, raising more than £1,000 for an IT suite at Plungington Community Centre, in Preston.

The 24-year-old said: “It was a brilliant event. More than 50 people came on the day, either taking part or watching.

“We had amazing prizes worth over £900 to give away.

“I have not got a final total yet, but we are looking at around £1,000 raised, which is fantastic.

“The plan is to turn one of the rooms into an IT suite and completely refurbish it with new carpets, bigger screens and better chairs. It will be used for people with disabilities and learning difficulties.”

The event also raised awareness of Caritas Care, which runs the Brook Street site. The charity delivers services across the North West supporting children, families and communities.

Becky leads classes at Plungington Community Centre, 6.15pm until 7.15pm on Thursday evenings.



For more information on its services and facilities visit http://www.caritascare.org.uk/for-communities/plungington-community-centre/

