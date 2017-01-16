£65,000 to replace Preston Town Hall fire alarms

Preston Council is to replace the Town Hall’s fire alarm system - at a cost of almost £65,000.

The proposals, which follow a “series of breakdowns”, were approved by full council last year and have now been signed off by Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for community and environment.

He has agreed to award the contract to EFT Systems Ltd, at a value of £64,662.

The budget estimate for the work is £87,000, including preliminary costs and professional fees.

A report to Coun Boswell said the alarm installation was likely to cause “minor, temporary disruption” to parts of the Town Hall, with a health and safety plan to be prepared.

It said the work demonstrated a “strategic approach” to asset management, and would ensure the Town Hall remained fit for purpose and provided value for money around future and on-going maintenance costs.

The report said: “The new fire alarm installation is required in order to maintain adequate levels of health and safety, and to comply with all current legislation.”

It said the alternative to replacing the existing system was to retain it and try to carry out repairs as needed, and if it became “permanently inoperable” then a shouted warning system would have to be put in place.

It said: “Whilst such an arrangement is acceptable on a short-term basis, it is not practicable for premises as large and complex as the Town Hall to rely on a shouted warning system as a long-term solution.”

The decision will come into force on Thursday, subject to call-in.