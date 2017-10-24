£500k+ redundancy pay out likely for county council boss

A senior peer has called for the Government to intervene in the crisis at County Hall and consider sending in a Commissioner to run the county council.

The call came as it was predicted the cost of axeing the council’s senior management team could rise to £2m.

Lord Greaves

The Post understands that five officers, including Chief Executive Jo Turton, could be leaving the authority within weeks.

Reliable sources have revealed their redundancy packages will cost in total, between £1.5m and £2m, but the figure has not been officially confirmed.

Chief Executive Jo Turton, who is being ousted by the Conservative administration, will get around £578,500. Ian Young, Director of Governance, Finance and Public Services, is expected to go with around £300,000. Deputy Chief Executive Steve Browne is also understood to have applied for voluntary redundancy.

The management restructure will be be considered by a full meeting of the county council on Thursday.

Two other senior staff may also apply for redundancy after failing to secure key jobs in the new structure.

The debate comes after Liberal Democrat peer Lord Tony Greaves, who served on the council for 24 years, asked the Government to consider sending in a Government inspector to look at “the unbelievable and bizarre” situation at the top of the council.

Lord Greaves claimed the council is “descending into chaos” and said three senior staff being “forced out”, including Jo Turton, were key witnesses in the ongoing inquiry into One Connect, the former partnership between the council and telecoms giant BT.

Council leader Coun. Geoff Driver is currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and witness intimidation.

The Conservatives took control of the council in May and maintain a management restructure is urgently needed to tackle the council’s financial crisis.

Lord Greaves said: “Surely the Government cannot stand idly by while the County Council descends into chaos. It is already clear that the shambolic situation in the county leadership is affecting the ability of the County Council to tackle vital matters not least the severe budget crisis.”

In a written Parliamentary Question he asked what assessment had been made of whether the Government should take direct control of County Hall by appointing a Commissioner

to take over. Minister Lord Bourne replied that "at present" no assessment had been made of whether legal action would be appropriate.

Noone from the council was available for comment.

* The new structure replaces Chief Executive Jo Turton’s post with that of a Chief Executive and Director of Resources.