£2m extra for road repairs in Lancashire

Lancashire County Council has received an extra £2m for road repairs from the Government.

The cash means major repairs to 13 roads can go ahead a year earlier than planned and emergency repairs can be carried out to the A59 at Mellor.

Chorley, South Ribble and Wyre are among the seven county districts which will benefit, but Preston will miss out.

The Department of Transport awarded the council £1.973m from the national Highway Incentive Fund after the council provided evidence of good performance.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The county council had to demonstrate good value for money in delivering highways improvements to secure nearly £2m of additional funding from central government. This money will mean that we can deliver 13 additional priority highways maintenance projects this year rather than next year, as well as bringing forward other emergency repairs and inspections.”

The council said the money is allocated only to those councils which demonstrate they are carrying out cost effective improvements.

At the cabinet meeting, councillors gave the go ahead for work to begin. The task list earned praise from Leyland Conservative councillor Michael Green who noted two Leyland roads, Longmeanygate and Golden Hill Lane, would benefit. He said: “Longmeanygate has been in a dreadful state for a long time. Golden Hill Lane is a key access route to people in the Leyland area and is in an appalling condition.”

He said thanks were due to the Government and he was pleased to see the council’s officers taking the plight of Leyland road users seriously.

The council’s former cabinet member for highways Labour Coun John Fillis congratulated council staff for successfully submitting the bid to the Department of Transport.