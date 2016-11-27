22-year-old man killed in lorry collision on new bypass is named

A 22-year-old man died after a collision with a lorry on the new Heysham bypass, the Bay Gateway, early on Saturday morning – less than a month after the route opened.

Pedestrian Jamie Foote, from Heysham, died at the scene following the incident at 6.55am on Saturday.

Lancashire Police received a call from the lorry driver to inform them that he had come into collision with the Mr Foote.

Today his family described Mr Foote as “a much loved son and brother”.

The road was closed immediately after the accident and remained closed until much of Saturday afternoon.

Sgt Rob Gomery from the Road Policing Unit said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident and the thoughts of myself and my team are with Jamie’s family and friends at this time.

“I would urge any witnesses, especially those who may have any dash cam footage to come forward. Similarly, if you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”

It is the first fatality on the new £140m Heysham to M6 link road, which opened with great fanfare on October 31.

There have been proposals to build the bypass for some 68 years, with motorists from Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham hopeful it will help ease traffic congestion.

However, since the road opened it has not been without problems.

Speed restrictions and safety measures are to be put in place on the road after several vehicles crashed headlong into a roundabout.

Since the new road opened four weeks ago, there have been numerous incidents at the Beaumont roundabout, which leads on to the A6.

Road builder Costain said it would introduce temporary speed restrictions, lane closures and diversions on the road while it investigated how to solve the problem, which Lancashire Police says has resulted in at least six incidents prior to the tragedy on Saturday.

Police have put more signs and cones out to warn motorists of the danger.

However, it is not yet known if such incidents have any bearing on Saturday’s incident.