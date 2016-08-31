100 happy years for Georgina

Georgina Florence Pilkington celebrated her 100th birthday with a garden party, surrounded by loved ones.

The great-great-grandmother-of-five, also known as Tena, enjoyed the festivities at Swillbrook House residential care home, in Bartle, which included all 17 members of her family.

Georgina, nee Newton, married her soul mate Bill Pilkington, at Lune Street Methodist Church in Preston, in 1940. They had two children together and she worked with him at JM Seed (Preston) Ltd.

Bill sadly died in 1980.

Her son, Ian Pilkington, said: “Mum was a lifetime supporter of RNLI and various other charities through the Inner Wheel where she was treasurer for many years. Tena attended Lune Street Methodist Church (where she also played piano in her younger days) and was married there.

“She was also a longtime member of Ashton Bowling and Social Club at Egerton Road which ran the Pilkington Cup for many years.

“She also enjoyed walking, by joining in with the traditional Good Friday hikes, and travel, particularly enjoying caravan trips with friends in Scotland.”

Georgina, who also has four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, was also delighted when she received a birthday card from the Queen.