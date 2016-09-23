YOUR WEDDING: Tom Forster and Liz Weldon

Vintage style wedding with music from the 60s and ice cream for all.

Newlyweds Tom Forster and Liz Weldon chose a stunning vintage theme for their wedding day.

Tom and Liz Forster

The couple, who live in Penwortham, tied the knot at Southport Town Hall on July 30 before a village hall reception in Mawdsley.

Tom, who is originally from Willaston, Nantwich and Liz, from Sutton Coldfield, met while working at Asda during their university years in Stafford.

However they didn’t go on a date until a year later when they met for a drink at the Tavern in Stafford – and Liz managed to spill Tom’s first pint over his white shirt.

She was also armed with all her friends for protection.

Liz, a psychatric nurse, said: “Tom proposed on Christmas Day 2014 by getting T-shirts printed for him and our two boys Harry and Ted.

“Ted’s read ‘Will You”’, Harry’s read ‘Marry Daddy’ and Tom’s simply had a ‘?’ printed.

“While I was preparing Christmas dinner, the boys got their T-shirts on and stood in a line, calling for me to come in.

“The T-shirts read ‘Marry Daddy, ?, Will You” but I still said yes!”

Their wedding day was beautifully planned down to the finest detail with Liz wearing a vintage style dress and Tom opting for chinos, a knitted tie and waistcoat.

Liz and her bridesmaids arrived in classic VW Beetles and Tom, Harry and Ted in a Type 25 Caddy Pickup.

The couple had photographs taken at Rufford Hall en route to the reception and arrived at Mawdesley earlier than most of the guests so they ate ice creams from the ice cream van they had hired instead of welcome drinks for the guests.

Music from the Sixties was playing while everyone tucked into afternoon tea followed by a hog roast in the evening when the indie disco started.

Liz also surprised Tom, a music technology teacher, with a personal wedding card from Tim Burgess, lead singer indie band The Charlatans during the speeches.

Tom’s best mad was Ian Dolan and chief bridesmaid was Debbie Duggan with Ceri Williams and Emma Jennings as bridesmaids.

The couple plan a honeymoon in Iceland.

Groom’s parents: Michael and Lynda Forster

Bride’s mother: Kim Weldon

Best Man: Ian Dolan

Chief bridesmaid: Debbie Duggan

Master of Ceremonies: Jim Shardlow

Photographer: L&L Photography

Cake: Becky Morby

Flowers: Lynda Forster

Bride’s dress: Your Dream Dress, Penwortham,

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Lindy Bop