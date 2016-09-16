YOUR WEDDING: Russell Fowley and Laura Hammond

Children help in touching marriage proposal for music-loving couple.

Russell Fowley and Laura Hammond’s children played an important part when their dad asked their mum to marry him.

The little ones marched out one by one into the garden at a family barbecue, each one holding a sheet of A4 with one of the words from the phrase ‘will you marry me’?.

And while Russell was down on one knee, the children proudly lined up, but they were in the wrong order and the words said ‘Marry Me You Will’!

That certainly didn’t matter and Laura said ‘yes’, sparking the excitement and build up to their wedding on August 11.

The Penwortham couple tied the knot at Singleton Lodge surrounded by their family and friend.

They originally met at Laura’s twin brothers Andy and John’s 30th birthday party.

Russell, a deputy store manager, said: “After drinking far too much, Laura impressed me and a spark was lit.

“We started chatting over Facebook and after a whole load of conversations we eventually met up.

“We had a cup of coffee while we walked through the Lancashire Market on Easter Saturday, Laura not realising that I was actually skint and walking is free.

“I had borrowed a fiver so I could get the coffee.”

Despite a rainy day, their wedding day was everything they could wish for.

The best man was Andy Hammond and Laura’s chief bridesmaid was her sister Jenny Berry. Jenny and the groom’s sister Janine Fowley acted as witnesses.

Laura, who is studying for a degree in social work, said: “It was still an amazing day. The music chosen held special meaning to us, and music held a particular theme with the table’s being named after different music genres.”

Each genre was displayed on a vinyl record as the centrepiece on each table. Happy Hardcore was the bride and groom’s table and at the end of the night the DJ played out with a few old-skool classics which the bride and groom and several of the guests raved to.

The cake itself was decorated with vinyl and musical notes, made by the bridesmaid’s husband Dan and decorated by her.

As both bride and groom had lived together already they asked guests to contribute to their familymoon fund to Bulgaria with their four children.

Groom’s parents: Steve Fowley Alison Fowley

Bride’s parents: Tony Waidson

Best man: Andy Hammond

Chief bridesmaid: Jenny Berry

Witnesses: Jenny Berry (bride’s sister), Janine Fowley (groom’s sister)

Bridesmaids: Catherine Martin (bride’s friend), Beth Walling (groom’s sister)

Ring Bearers: Charlie Miller and Archie Miller

Flower girls: Scarlett Miller, Lucy Fowley and Lauren Martin

Cake: Dan Martin

Flowers: Heather’s Creative Florist, Longton

Bride’s dress: Ellis

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Quiz/BHS

Suits: Lambretta, Slaters