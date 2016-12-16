YOUR WEDDING: Nicola Cavanagh and Gregg Fothergill

Fun-filled Fotherfest wedding saw couple’s dreams come true

Affectionately named Fotherfest, the wedding of Nicola Cavanagh and Gregg Fothergill proved a fun-filled day.

Nicola and Gregg Fothergill

The couple loved their quirky reception venue at Forrest Hills, Lancaster, and their day was basked in sunshine.

Having met at work as benefits officers, the couple dated for 12 years before they married.

Nicola, 45, said: “We met at work and had our first kiss on a boozy Lancaster barge trip.

“The proposal was not the romantic hot air balloon or stroll along the beach that I had dreamt about after 12 long years – instead, a surprise proposal one Friday evening at home in pyjamas.”

Nicola and Gregg Fothergill

On the morning of the wedding, Nicola began her day feeding duck on the lawn at Thurnham Hall where she stayed the night before.

After lots of excitement getting ready, including having her Nan’s photo attached to her bouquet, Nicola headed for Lancaster Register Office.

She said: “My heart melted when I saw my son Connor waiting to walk me down the aisle.

“I walked in to the classic wedding march that quickly mixed into the upbeat ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.

Nicola and Gregg Fothergill

“My legs wouldn’t stop shaking, but I recited my vows perfectly – unlike Gregg, who couldn’t make up his mind about the ‘until death us do part’ bit.

“Gregg’s 93-year-old grandad and my close friend Rachel were witnesses and we walked out to Highway to Hell by ACDC.

“Guests arrived at the venue to sunflower filled wellies, giant balloons, bubbles, skittles retro sweets and many more little touches which gave for a bespoke day

“John, an amazing saxophonist, played my favourite INXS tune, Never Tear Us Apart, and more tears followed during Connor’s speech.”

Nicola and Gregg Fothergill

Guests enjoyed a wonderful barbecue afterwards with seafood and fillet steak.

Gregg, 34 said: “Everything went according to plan. We picked the ideal venue for our wedding, the weather was amazing and my bride looked absolutely stunning..”

Nicola added: “It exceeded our dreams and we wouldn’t have changed a single thing.

“We wanted an informal, fun, colourful wedding with great music, good food and lots of laughter and dancing.

“We got all that and much more.”

Groom’s parents: Les and Diane Fothergill.

Best man: Steve McKenzie

Maid of honour: Adele Barlow.

Flower girls: Islay Woolfenden and Georgia Barlow

Bride’s son: Connor Cavanagh, 22, walked his mum down the aisle

Cake: Bought by friend Colleen O’Carroll and made by Gregg’s boss Julie Doughty Personalised cake toppers: Made by friend Kirsty Daley

Flowers: Abi’s Arrangements

Hair: Emma from Wedding Belles in Lytham

Make up: Helen from Definitions mobile beauty

DJ: Adam from Dancefloor Couture, Preston

Saxophonist: John Woodhouse from Dream Day Music

Wedding car: Jamie Barlow (maid of honour’s husband)

Honeymoon: Log cabin with hot tub in Sherwood Forest