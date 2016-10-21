YOUR WEDDING: Michael Hale and Natalie Thompson

Couple enjoyed the perfect day – once the bride finally turned up!

Michael Hale and Natalie Thompson met in the summer of 2012 creating a special spark from the very first moment.

They enjoyed a few dates together and Michael proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2014, which began two years of planning for their stunning wedding day for September 10.

The couple exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends at Tarleton Holy Trinity Church before a beautiful reception at Farington Lodge, Leyland.

Natalie, 25 said: “I loved getting ready with my bridesmaids in the morning, with, of course, lots of bubbly involved.

“I think we got a bit carried away as I was quite late to the church – 1.25pm! Poor Michael!

“We had our 17-month-old daughter as flower girl and we couldn’t wait to see her walk down the isle next to our handsome page boy, William Wilson.

“We loved having all our family together in one place, it was so nice to see everybody having fun and laughing in the beautiful sunshine.

“The food, drink and reception was amazing and we couldn’t ask for anything more.

“Everyone at Farington Lodge went beyond perfection, we loved it and can’t thank them enough.”

Michael and Natalie’s first dance was to Jason Mraz’s I Won’t Give Up.

Their daughter Amelia was asleep at that point but as soon as she heard the music she started dancing – the song is a firm favourite in their Burscough household.

Michael’s best man was Alastair Wilson and chief bridesmaid was Alex Wareing.

The bridesmaids were Becca Lea and Emma Thompson with Amelia Hale as flowergirl and Richard Thompson, Stuart Pennington and David Wooley were ushers.

Michael, 32 said: “It was an amazing day, marrying by beautiful wife.

Natalie, who works at Aintree University Hospital, added: “Our wedding day was so special to me, I will never stop smiling about the fabulous day!”

Bride’s parents: John and Glenys Thompson

Groom’s parents: Patricia and Ian Hale

Best Man: Alastair Wilson Chief bridesmaid: Alex Wareing

Bridesmaids: Becca Lea and Emma Thompson

Flower girl: Amelia Hale

Ushers: Richard Thompson, Stuart Pennington and David Woolley

Cake: Claire’s Cakes

Flowers: Joan Twigger

Dresses: Dan Kerr, Preston

Suits: Moss Brothers

Photography: Kevin Brown

Honeymoon: Calla Millor, Majorca