YOUR WEDDING: Lyndon Wilson and Leanne Hoole

Lyndon Wilson whisked Leanne Hoole to London to a very special restaurant for a proposal – but it didn’t quite go according to plan.

As Leanne is a huge fan of TV’s First Dates, Lyndon decided to take her to the restaurant where the show is filmed at Porternoster Chop House.

Lyndon Wilson and Leanne Hoole

Lyndon had it all worked out.

He would pop the question in the centre of the restaurant where everyone could see, but instead they were seated in corner which he felt wasn’t the right spot.

Joiner Lyndon said: “As we were leaving, a couple were being photographed in front of the main bar by the manager.

“I thought great, I’ll do it there while getting the manager to take our picture.

Lyndon Wilson and Leanne Hoole, who were married at Beeston Manor

“Everything was set until another couple, one an over-enthusiastic woman, was almost jumping in front of us for them to be next.

“That was it, my moment had passed!

“We then sat out in the outdoor seating area and all I could think was I have to do it before leaving.

“I had taken her to London and spent a fortune. To me it was all for one reason, and that was to go to this restaurant and propose.

“The rest was a cover.

“But ia sked and she said ‘yes’ and I was over the moon.

“The worst thing was she didn’t even recognise the restaurant until we got up to it and even then I had to tell her were we were!”

The Leyland couple first met in 1997 but broke up and only rekindled their romance in 2014.

They tied the knot at Beeston Manor, in Hoghton, on May 14.

“We had a brilliant day,” said Lyndon.

“Beeston Manor were great and the food was lovely.”

The bride, a beauty salon manager, walked down the aisle accompanied by her mother to Pachelbel’s Cannon in D Major.

“We were married with giggles and both walked out together Man and Wife to History by One Direction,” Lyndon said.

“Later the drinks flowed and the music rolled as everyone danced the night away to the DJ Ginge – aka Neil Leadbetter. Overall a truly amazing day.”

Groom’s mother: Evelyn Wilson

Bride’s mother: Josephine Hoole

Bridesmaids: Couple’s daughters Tia Wilson and Poppy Helmn

Best man: Mr Russell Hitchin

Ushers: Scott Cockcroft and David Edmondson

Cake: Sprinkled With Love

Bride’s dress: Bridal Wear by Emma Louise, Bolton

Bridesmaids dresses: Enchanted Brides, Lostock Hall

Flowers: Flower House, Preston

Suits: Next Italian range

Honeymoon destination: Dream Sands Resort, Cancun, Mexico