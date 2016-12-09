YOUR WEDDING: Julie Richardson and Martin Heaton

There was no worry for Martin Heaton that his bride wouldn’t turn up as she arrived at church exceptionally early.

Julie Richardson, 27, was so concerned about Bank Holiday traffic that she set off with her bridal party with lots of time to spare just in case there was a hold-up.

Julie and Martin Heaton

But she needn’t have worried and the ceremony at St Peter’s Church in Chorley proved a fabulous day.

The couple met through mutual friends on a night our in Horwich in 2008.

Six years later, Martin, a 28-year-old joiner, proposed while on holiday in Polperro, Cornwall.

“We were on the harbour, under the stars and it was a complete surprise,” said Julie.

“I cried with happiness and Martin didn’t get a ‘yes’ until after I’d calmed down quite a while later.”

They chose the church as it is just around the corner from where they live but in traditional style, Julie left from her parents’ home in Garstang in a mint green vintage VW campervan.

It was a fun element to the day and kept Julie’s nerves at bay. After they had exchanged vow, Julie’s cousin Rosemary read a poem which made the service extra special.

Following the service they headed for a reception at Farington Lodge.

The driver lowered the camper van’s roof so the newlyweds could stand and wave to arriving guests.

“Our acoustic wedding singer, Matthew Stephens, played some of our favourite songs outside the hotel to welcome our guests and everyone enjoyed listening to him and drinking Pimms in the sunshine,” said Julie.

“Martin made a beautiful personalised wooden sign post which pointed our guests towards Farington Lodge. It was one of my favourite touches from the day and it’s now in our garden as a keepsake.”

The couple’s first dance was Songbird by Oasis, the groom’s favourite band, and they had dance lessons for a few weeks leading up to their wedding which they thoroughly enjoyed doing together and it made it all extra special on the night.

“We had a very relaxed and personal wedding. Thank you to our friends and family for such a super day.’

Martin added: “Julie looked beautiful and it was a day that we’ll both never forget.”

Bride’s parents: Alan and Susan Richardson

Groom’s parents: Andrew and Hazel Heaton

Best men: Robert Green and Dale Glass

Bridesmaids: Lucy Richardson and Natasha Elders

Groomsmen: Michael Heaton, Gary Heaton and Kieran Burrows

Photographer: Sarah Yeoman Photography, Chorley

Flowers: Floristic Flowers, Chorley

Bride’s dress: Butterfly Bridal, Lancaster

VW campervan hire: Vintage VWs for hire, Blackburn

Honeymoon destination: A cruise around the Adriatic coast