YOUR WEDDING: John Shorrock and Nichola Gileney

A chance meeting in Tesco car park lead to romance and a wedding for John Shorrock and Nichola Gileney.

The couple, who live in Bamber Bridge, tied the knot at Brownedge Church on July 9 before a reception held at Ribby Hall.

John and Nichola Shorrock

When Nichola pulled on the car park at the supermarket on that day in 2008 with a friend to do some shopping, John pulled up in his car beside her.

Nichola, who is a hairdresser, said: “Not only did I come away with my shopping, I came away with a date for lunch at Hartwood Hall.”

Fast forward five years and John, a sales executive, gave Nichola a scroll for Christmas. She said: “When I opened it, it was a poem about him taking me to Paris for a weekend away.

“John had booked for us to go on a cruise on the River Seine then a trip to the top of the Eiffel Tower.

“When we arrived to the top I was looking at the scenery and turned around to talk to John who was on one knee holding the ring out asking ‘will you marry me?’

“I didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes’ as he put a beautiful platinum ring on my finger.

“The next day we had a walk to the love bridge to attach our padlock which had our names on and the date we got engaged.

“I then found out he had asked my dad for my hand in marriage.”

The day of the wedding began with a champagne breakfast and then Nichola received a beautiful bracelet from John.

The bride arrived by a vintage Rolls-Royce to church where they exchanged vows before going to Ribby Hall.

When they got there white doves were released as a surprise from Nichola’s sisters , while another surprise for the groom were thrones for the couple to sit on to make them king and queen for the day.

They also had singing waiters and entertainment through the evening

Nichola, 27, said: “From the minute I walked down the aisle and saw John I knew our day would be special. It was the best day ever celebrating with all our family and friends.

“We really could not have asked for a better day, everything went according to plan from start to finish.

“It was so much fun, I loved every second and just want to do it all over again.

And John, 29, added: “I felt very lucky when I turned around to see Nichola walking down the aisle, she looked stunning.

“I had the best day ever but it went far too quick.

“I loved every bit of the day and the thrones and singing waiters were a brilliant surprise.”

Bride’s parents: Father Tony Gileney and step-mother Lindsey Gileney and mother Denise Nuttall and step-father Tony Nuttall.

Groom’s parents: Joe and Nora Shorrock

Best man: Jonny Greenwood

Bridemaids: Charlotte Hall and Rebecca Scudamore

Cake: Made by family friend Marion

Bride’s dress and bridesmaid’s dresses: The Dressing Room

Suits: Slaters

Flowers: Forever Susan

Photographs: By family friend Lee Inskip-Clark

Honeymoon: Cuba