YOUR WEDDING: Emma Jackson and Steven Davies

A woodland-themed wedding saw Emma Jackson and Steven Davies tie the knot at the gorgeous venue, The Villa, in Wrea Green.

The pair met on a night out in Chorley one month before Emma, 31, and a veterinary nurse, was set to go travelling to Australia for a year.

Steve and Emma Davies

There was an instant connection and they got together immediately despite Emma’s travel plans.

Emma said: “I still went and Steve travelled out to see me twice for a month each time. Once over Christmas and New Year and then again in May. We spoke every day on the phone – Steve had a huge phone bill – and when I got back 12 months later, we moved in together.”

When planning the wedding, Emma wanted animals at her big day.

However Steven, 29, and service engineer and owner of his own BMS controls company, put his foot down.

“I did get to take my two rabbits on our engagement shoot with Chris from H2 photography,” Emma said.

“In order to include animals, each table was named after a different woodland animal and the table plan was mounted on a tree.

“We based our centrepieces around the woodland feel and my bouquet was filled with wild woodland flowers”.

Unfortunately, the heavens opened on the morning of their wedding.

Emma said: “By the time I was waiting outside the ceremony room and I heard our wedding song I couldn’t wait to get down the aisle and to see Steve.

“We both cried during our vows but we managed them and by the time we were married the sun was shining”.

Their evening reception was also held at The Villa where Robin Kershaw from Dancefloor Couture (DFC) hosted the day and DJ’d into the night.

“He had the guests fill out advice cards for myself and Steve during the meal and he read some out before the speeches.

“The dancefloor was never empty and so many guests have commented on how fantastic he was”.

Steven said: “My favourite part of the day was the ceremony as it was like being in a bubble of just the two of us.

“When I saw Em walking down the aisle she just looked so beautiful and I did get emotional during our vows.

“The whole day was a whirlwind but I wouldn’t have changed a thing”.

After the wedding, the couple took off to Canada and hired a camper-van where they travelled around Vancouver.

Bride’s parents: My parents names are: Ian Jackson and Christine Munro.

Groom’s parents: Barry and Lynn Davies

Bridesmaids: Donna Bristol, Rachel Preston, Kerry Gillespie, Lisa Holliday and Louise Currin

Best man: Roger Lang

Wedding cake: Finch Bakery

Flowers: Sonje Jones Design Team

Wedding dress: The Dressing Room, Garstang

Suits: Moss Bros

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Little Pride Bride

Date and venue: September 9, The Villa, Wrea Green.

Photographs: H2 Photography