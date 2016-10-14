YOUR WEDDING: Christan Upton and Lucy Beswick

Teachers Christan Upton and Lucy Beswick tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Farington Lodge.

Lucy shared her wonderful wedding preparations with Evening Post readers in the run-up to her big day in a series of columns which gave an insight into the ups and downs of planning the perfect day.

Christan and Lucy Upton

Her columns were so well received and her fairytale wedding which was planned down to finest detail went without a hitch. Lucy says it was just perfect.

The road to their wedding began when Christan, 36, whisked Lucy, 33, off to Rome last year to see the Knights of Malta and the views at Aventine Hill.

Overlooking Vatican City in the orange gardens on top of the hill, Lucy sighed an said how incredible the views were.

At that moment, Christan replied to Lucy telling her how incredible she was to him before getting down on one knee to propose.

“It’s the easiest yes I have ever given,” said Lucy.

They fell in love with Farington Lodge and knew it was the place where they wanted to marry and set the date for July 27.

Said Lucy: “The sun was shining.

“Our sisters Michelle Christie-Upton and Holly Willett-Beswick did readings for us during the service.

“The day was perfect – full of fun and laughter.

“The afternoon tea was delicious and the teacup favours went down a treat.

“The speeches were incredible and very touching, especially when Simon Upton, 10, gave a lovely speech about his dad and new stepmum.

“Everyone enjoyed playing with the garden games. They did a great job of getting everybody on the dancefloor too. It was simply the best day of my life.”

And Chris, a headteacher, added: “It was a wonderful family day and Lucy looked stunning.”

Bride’s parents: June Newcombe and Paul Beswick

Groom’s parents: Derek and Janice Upton

Best Man: Marcus Billig

Bridesmaids: Verity Beswick, Anna Calllaghan, Amy Kirkman, Joanna Keelan, Rebecca Jurin, Liz Ormerod

Ushers: Adam Beswick and Robert Murphy and Christan’s children - Simon and Connor Upton

Cake: Vicki Ormerod, The Cake Whisk,

Flowers: Harlequin flowers, Chorley

Bride’s dress: Confetti Box, Eccles, Ronald Joyce collection

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Phase 8

Suits: Greenwoods

Photographer: Nick English