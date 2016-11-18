YOUR WEDDING: Chris Simm and Lynsy Poloczek

From a Christmas Day proposal to a perfect big day at splendid venue.

High school sweethearts Chris Simm and Lynsy Poloczek married at Singleton Lodge.

Chris Simm and Lynsy Poloczek

They had been together for 10 years when Chris, 36, head groundsman at Bolton Wanderers, surprised Lynsy with a romantic proposal on Christmas Day morning in 2013.

Lynsy, 34, a learning a training advisor said: “He proposed in our home in front of the tree.

“Chris had planned it all himself including choosing the ring after visiting several jewellers.

“I always thought that I would know it was coming but it completely surprised me.”

Chris Simm and Lynsy Poloczek

The couple visited Singleton Lodge and knew it was the right place for their big day.

On the morning of the wedding, the bridal party travelled to Singleton Lodge after having hair and makeup done at home for some pre-wedding photographs.

The groom and his groomsmen also enjoyed some pre-wedding drinks and pictures at Chris’ dad’s house before travelling to the venue.

Lynsy said: “Singleton Lodge looked beautiful on the day and with the sun making an appearance things couldn’t of been any better.

Lynsy Poloczek and Chris Simm

“My bridesmaids and close friend Rachael Harkin added to the ceremony with readings and Chris’ mum Jean and sister Jenni were witnesses.

“After the ceremony, we went for a drive in an original 1928 Chevrolet Tourer, while the guests enjoyed a drinks reception.

“During the wedding breakfast, we were entertained by singer Dean Stansby who got people up out of their seats dancing and we hadn’t even had dessert!”

The relaxed atmosphere the couple wanted was created and a touching speech by the bride’s father followed.

Chris Simm and Lynsy Poloczek

Wedding guests were later surprised by the fantastic magician Sam Fitton who amazed the wedding party with his close-up magic.

The couple, from Euxton, danced to Frank Sinatra Fly Me to the Moon as this was a song that reminded them of a holiday to Las Vegas. Saxophonist Al Grant performed too.

Chris said: “All the planning and organising was worth it in the end, it was a wonderful day.

“Lynsy looked amazing and all her hard work and effort showed throughout the day.”

Lynsy added: “It was a lovely day to share with our family and friends and we enjoyed every bit of the day.”

Bride’s parents: John Poloczek and the late Judith Poloczek

Groom’s parents: Garry and Jean Simm

Bridesmaids: Karen Rowley and Natalie Starkey and neice Ellie Whittaker

Best Man: David Biggs

Groomsmen: Andrew Rowley, Raymond Rigby, Ryan McGreavy, Darren Marsden.

Page boy: Four-year-old son, Oliver Simm

Flowers: Sonje

Wedding cake: Julie at Sweet Ideas, Bamber Bridge.

Venue dressing: Sophisticated Events

Bride’s dress: Justin Alexander Gown from Susan Craig Bridal in Chorley

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Wedding Belles, Blackburn

Wedding car: Broughton Wedding cars

Honeymoon: Malaysia

Wedding venue: Singleton Lodge