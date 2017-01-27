YOUR WEDDING: Andrea Yates and Patrick Crayston

Soulmates Andrea Yates and Patrick Crayston tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in the Lancashire Rose suite at Preston Register Office.

The couple were destined to be together having originally met 13 years ago.

Patrick and Andrea Crayston

They had a brief relationship then, but it was years later on Boxing Day 2014 when their romance rekindled.

Andrea, 40, a daycare support assistant said: “Patrick found me on Facebook and asked me to go on a date saying I was the only person he ever loved.

“We went on a date and he cooked me a romantic meal and we’ve never looked back.

“Patrick says I’m his one true love, his best friend and his soul mate.”

Patrick and Andrea Crayston

The couple became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015 and began planning their wedding for January 6 this year.

Following the ceremony, they were joined by family and friends for a reception at Ashton and Lea Golf Club.

Andrea was given away at the service by her son Lex Beesley and her bridesmaids were Levi Yates, Leilani Yates and Lillijae Moulding. The flower girl was River Yates.

Patrick, who is a civil engineer had Jordan Crayston by his side as his best man.

After the wedding, the Wesham couple honeymooned in a cottage at Forton.

The key players

Best man: Jordan Crayston

Bridesmaids: Levi Yates, Leilani Yates and Lillijae Moulding

Flower girl: River Yates

Bride’s son Lex Beesley gave Andrea away

Cake: Belinda Jane cakes

Dresses: St Catherine’s Hospice charity shop

Flowers: Bought plain and decorated by the couple.

Venue: Preston Register Office

Reception: Ashton and Lea Golf Club