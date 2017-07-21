Red and white on patriotic day

The stunning grounds of Bartle Hall formed a beautiful backdrop for photographs at the the wedding of Lewis Evans and Kimberley Mycock.

They tied the knot at the venue just outside Preston on April 23 surrounded by their family and friends.

Lewis Evans and Kim Mycock

Kim, a donor carer for the NHS Blood and Transplant Service, and Sky engineer Lewis, 38, first met 10 years ago at their local pub where Kim was working.

Love blossomed and Lewis proposed on Christmas Day 2014.

They soon booked their wedding day and chose St George’s Day as they are extremely patriotic – and a red and white colour scheme was order of the day.

Kim, 35, said: “The absolutely amazing Flower Designs supplied the totally breathtaking flowers which were perfect and summed up our vision for the day to perfection.

“The flowers took my breath away and I actually broke down in tears when I first saw the reception room.

“My grandma made the cake as she does for every family wedding and n the day my mum pulled the biggest surprise by getting us a limo to the venue which I had no idea about.

“We both loved everyone dancing and the band kept the vibe all night.

“My favourite part was the bridesmaids stealing my veil and having a dance in it.

“The music was provided by the amazing Live Wires who were great and got everyone going – we both loved the day so much it was literally the best day ever.”

Best man was Dave Davies, one of Lewis’ oldest friends and Kim’s sister Karen Mycock was maid of honour with her best friend Hayley Manning as bridesmaid.

The couple’s niece Jessica, who is three, was a flower girl and their son Charlie, who is also three, was best little man.

Charlie had a very special role by escorting Kim’s mum down the aisle. Nephew Jaxon, who is one, was a page boy.

The couple are going on an Italian Cruise next month for their honeymoon.

They had a mini familymoon to Tenerife in May.