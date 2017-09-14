Proposal over the River Seine

As teenagers they were at the same school but it wasn’t until a few years later that Paul Shallcross and Kristina Scott met for a date.

Paul, 25, from Lancaster was a couple of school years ahead of Kristina at Ripley

St Thomas High, but they were still destined to be together and met on social media through Facebook.

They arranged their first date where Paul cooked Kristina a lovely meal.

The couple, who live in Morecambe in a house they bought together last year, became engaged in March 2015.

Paul, who is a process operator at United Utilities, had whisked Kristina, a baker at Sainsburys in Lancaster, away for a romantic break in Paris.

He had made a padlock saying ‘will you marry me?’ and proposed on the love lock bridge over the River Seine.

The couple set the date for Saturday, July 1, at St Barnabas’ Church in Morecambe followed by a reception at Lancaster House Hotel.

They were joined by all their family and friends for a day which they will remember for ever.

Lucky with the weather, the guests enjoyed sunshine and warmth for most of the day and the couple were able to have their photographs taken under clear skies on Morecambe promenade on the stone jetty.

More pictures were taken at the reception for group photographs.

Best man was Paul’s old work pal Phillip Carter and chief bridesmaid was Kristina’s sister Natalie Scott.

Bridesmaids were Rebecca Hamilton, Heather Allen and Charlotte Walters.

Kristina said: “It was a perfect day from beginning to end, celebrated with family and friends. The best day of my life.”

Paul added: “It was the most amazing day with the most amazing people.”

Following their wedding, the couple honeymooned in Agadir, Morocco and are due to have a winter honeymoon in New York in January,