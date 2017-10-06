From the church to garden teepee

Spotting the teepee in her parents’ garden from the church grounds where she was about to marry gave Alexandra Cooke goosebumps.



The excitement was building as Alexandra, 28, walked down the aisle at St Joseph’s Church in Wrightington to her husband-to-be Andrew Hardicker.

The couple, who live in Standish, met when they used to work together at Ormskirk Hospital and

have been together for five years.

Andrew proposed to Alexandra in March this year by having a bib made for their young baby, detailed with the words, ‘Mummy will you marry my daddy’.

The answer, of course, was ‘yes’ and they began their wedding preparations for their big day on August 26.

Alexandra Hardicker with her bridesmaids. Photo: Capture Photography



Alexandra, a field sales manager said: “Getting married with a reception at my parents made it extra special.

“The Teepee was unique and exciting/.

“It certainly gave the wow factor and being able to see the teepee from the church gave us goosebumps!

“After five months of planning, it made it all worthwhile.

“I couldn’t have wished for it to be anything else, my dreams came true.”



Andrew, also 28, who is from Preston and a field sales manager said: “Having all our family and friends with us to celebrate our special day making it one to remember was so important, especially with my mum being so unwell with kidney failure.

“It couldn’t of been better if we tried.”

The couple honeymooned by going on a Mediterranean cruise.

The wedding of Andrew and Alexandra Hardicker. Photo: Capture Photography

Andrew and Alexandra Hardicker held their wedding reception in a teepee in Alexandra's parents' garden. Photo: Capture Photography