'Day was everything I hoped for and more.'

A fun-filled wedding was the perfect day and just what Rebecca Angel and Chris Richardson had imagined.

The Garstang couple were married at St Mary and Michael Catholic Church before a reception at The Villa, Wrea Green.

Chris and Rebecca Richardson

Becca, 26, a teaching assistant and horticultural worker Chris met eight years ago on a night out for a friend’s birthday.

Chris proposed in 2015 when walking home from the Horns Inn in Churchtown.

Becca said: “We walked home along the quiet roads and there is a lovely bridge where he got down on his knee.

“So now it’s a lovely place for us to walk our dog in the summer and take our girls to show them.

Chris and Rebecca Richardson

The day was every thing they had hoped for and more.

“The Villa was fantastic for making sure the wedding ran smoothly and we also had the most amazing photographer with Jess

from H2.

“We also had Darren from PC Roadshow who entertained us all through the whole wedding.

“By the time our starters were put in front of us we had already been around the room in a conga.

“And by the time we had our main meal we had been dancing on the chairs.

“We always said we didn’t want to have a very formal serious wedding with

having quite a lot children invited.”

“Chris surprised me in his speech by writing a poem for me which was so lovely and wasn’t expected and of course brought the tears.

“Also our eldest daughter stood up to do a speech which was adorable. Aged five in front of everyone, she just said thank you for coming to mummy and daddy’s wedding and got all the girls in the room to stand and twirl and then said she hoped everyone had fun at the disco later.

Chris, 29, added: “The best day of my life. Perfect from the beginning to the end. I wish we could do it all again.

“I just wish we could do the day all over again,” said Becca, “and I could put my beautiful dress back on.”