Travel review: The great outdoors and indoors in North Yorkshire

Delighted by the fairy lights twinkling in the trees and wrapped in towels and fluffy white bathrobes against the cold, we tiptoe across the freezing cold path in our slippers to the sanctuary of the bubbling hot tub in the grounds of the spa at the Feversham Arms Hotel in Helmsley, casting off our protective layers at the very last second.

We feel really decadent, whiling away a leisurely Friday afternoon, but as the sun goes down and darkness falls all around us, it’s not too difficult to get into the mood and forget all the chores we’ve left behind at home.

The Feversham Arms.

Once we’ve had enough of being gentlely buffeted by the warm water we retire to the spa to enjoy the rest of the experience followed by our pre-arranged treatments, mine a facial, my companion’s a massage.

Helmsley is a pretty little market town in North Yorkshire, its shops set around a medieval market place. A favourite haunt of walkers, climbers and cyclists and the destination of choice for Sunday morning motorcyclists who have ridden along the B1257 road from Stokesley, it has bags of character and charm in abundance.

The 33-room Feversham Arms hotel, right in the centre of the market place, was once a coaching inn and has been a hotel since 1855, when it was rebuilt by the Earl of Feversham – owner of nearby Duncombe Park and named in his honour. The hotel was extended and the swimming pool and gardens added in 1977; the current owners bought it in 2008 and have continued to restore and renovate at regular intervals.

Prior to our pampering session at the spa we’d spent the morning at Yorkshire Outdoors at Thirsk, being put through our paces in a Land Rover over their 50-acre site. Tuition is on a one-to-one basis and although it’s also tremendous fun, the techniques you learn can be put into practice if you get into difficulty during your regular day-to-day driving.

There’s also the chance to have fun in the mud on a state-of-the-art quad bike or try your hand at clay pigeon shooting, but on that particular day, we were just there for the driving. My instructor was 87-year-old Geoff Watkin, one of the country’s foremost off-road driving instructors, who worked for many years with Land Rover’s in-house demonstration team and travelled all over the world showcasing vehicles to factory visitors, journalists, major customers, prospective buyers , politicians, the royal family and other VIPs.

As a special treat, Geoff took me out in my 1965 Series IIA 109in Land Rover and explained about the necessity of walking the course first, how to put the transmission in low range using the red lever and the best way to tackle a steep slope (second gear going up and first gear going down once the front axle has cleared the crest). He reminded me of one of the golden rules, which is to keep your thumbs on the outside of the steering wheel in case the wheel kicks back and not to accelerate on a side slope, just let the vehicle crawl along in first gear, otherwise there’s a danger the vehicle may tip over.

All in all, it was an interesting couple of days, augmented by a splendid meal in the Feversham Arms restaurant and a comfortable night in one of the beautifully appointed rooms, leaving us relaxed and ready to face the rigours of the new year.

Travel facts:

- Visit www.yorkshire-outdoors.co.uk or www.fevershamarmshotel.com for more details. To book, call 01439 770 766.

- Prices start from £120 (B&B).