Travel review: Culinary delights at food lovers’ Mecca

Just a few miles over the Yorkshire/Lancashire border nestled in the beautiful Ribble Valley is Northcote, a 26-bedroom independently-owned country house hotel.

It has been quietly gathering a plethora of prestigious awards since it was first founded in 1984 by Nigel Haworth and Craig Bancroft; the most recent, the AA Hotel of the Year for 2016. Haworth, the hotel’s chef patron and well-known on the cookery programme circuit, was also shortlisted for AA’s Chef of the Year Award at the same event and the hotel’s restaurant has held a Michelin star since 1995.

Each year some of the finest chefs from around the world make a pilgrimage to Northcote for a 17-day gastronomic extravaganza called Obsession. This year it began on January 20, concluding on February 5, and will host 23 guest chefs with 16 Michelin stars between them. Originally a 19th century manor house, Northcote also boasts an interactive cookery school and chef’s table, a kitchen garden and a cellar filled with award-winning wines.

Northcote has worked very hard to establish itself at the top of its game and has never lost sight of its goal to be a Mecca for food lovers and a champion of local producers and seasonal ingredients.

A recent multi-million pound refurbishment added eight luxurious garden rooms in a separate building in the grounds and a gleaming stainless steel kitchen with a 12-seat chef’s table that also serves as a cookery school.

We stayed in one of the beautifully decorated garden rooms with opulent soft furnishings, top-notch technology and a massive bathroom with walk-in shower: a terrace led out to a patio and private garden with chairs and table..

We were at Northcote to experience their two-night gourmet break which combines food and wine with country pursuits including clay pigeon shooting and off-road driving.

The weekend began by the blazing fire in the cosy snug with glasses of Louis Roederer champagne and canapés before we were escorted past the chefs in the kitchen into the glass-fronted chef’s table for our five-course gourmet dinner, cooked by executive head chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen. Goodwin-Allen, one of four winning chefs on season five of the BBC’s Great British Menu is young and passionate and comes to our table between courses to explain the ethos behind each dish. The somellier followed with an explanation of wines he’d paired with them.

The following morning it was back over the Yorkshire border to the Land Rover Experience Centre at Broughton Hall which has partnered with Northcote and offer a discount to guests when booked as part of the package.

Driving a brand new Land Rover over a range of manmade and natural obstacles we were able to see just how magnificent these vehicles are over tough terrain. I’ve done a fair bit of off-roading so was well within my comfort zone. Not so when we were then driven to the Kelbrook Shooting School after a fine lunch at The Bull in Broughton, one of a number pubs owned by Northcote.

I was by far and away the worst shot in our group – it was great fun though and I might be tempted to have another go some time.

Travel facts:

The most basic package costs from £350 per couple for one night then you can add on the half-day Land Rover Driving Experience( £395 per four-person car) and clay pigeon shoot (£65 per person) and an extra night for £185.

Visit the www.northcote.com, www.yorkshire.landroverexperience.co.uk or www.kelbrookshootingschool.co.uk for more details.