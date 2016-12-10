Travel review: Capital break with a twist...

As the water lapped against the boat on the tranquil water, if you closed your eyes you could be forgiven for thinking you were on a Mediterranean cruise, not just yards away from the bustle of London life.

But there’s a not so quiet revolution going on in a corner of Westminster, making Paddington a great destination for those wanting a London break with a twist.

While thanks to Paddington Underground Station, the major attractions such as London Eye, Houses of Parliament and Madame Tussauds are just a short hop on the tube away, closer to home there’s an abundance of attractions that will keep both grown ups and the little ones entertained all day.

With more than 200 rooms – and for the energetic a swimming pool and fitness centre – our base was the Novotel Paddington.

Just yards from the tube for those wanting to go up west, the sleek and contemporary hotel is nestled in a purpose built modern village, featuring shops, and gleaming office blocks – Visa and Vodafone are among its neighbours.

While our room may have been the entry level, there was nothing basic about the ‘Superior’. Tastefully decorated it featured all the mod cons today’s travellers expect, including a queen size bed, 55 inch TV, swish bathroom facilities – and for those who can’t switch off a work area and laptop safe.

After a bite to eat in the hotel bar – a casual setting offering a range of simple but authentic dishes – it was time to head out to discover Paddington.

Almost immediately we bumped into arguably the area’s most famous resident, where standing proudly in Sheldon Square was a statue of Paddington Bear. Fans of the children’s classic can make a beeline to platform one of the nearby station where, after arriving in Blighty from Peru all those years ago, the bear was first discovered by the Brown family.

The station is also home to the Paddington Bear Shop, where an array of memorabilia in homage to the furry fella can be found.

Just a five minute walk along the canal towpath through Little Venice it was time to board a vessel for a cruise along the Grand Union Canal. Where once horses pulled goods and materials between London and Birmingham during the Industrial Revolution, today the scene is one of tranquility with tourists able to take their time to take in a different side to London.

Gently leaving the fast-paced London life behind, we cruised through the elegance of Maida Vale and Browning’s bird sanctuary, before travelling along the northern boundary of Regents Park, through London Zoo and on to Camden.

If you’ve built up an appetite and don’t want to venture too far for dinner when you return, Desejo do Brazil is highly recommended. About a 10 minute walk from the hotel, the steakhouse is a treat for meat lovers where hospitable passadores deliver a range of beef, chicken and pork to your table, until you decide when you’ve had enough.

No matter what kind of London break you want, it is a great location to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Travel facts:

Novotel Paddington Rooms start at £187 with a 10 per cent discount all year round. To book call 0207 6600669 or visit www.novotel.com.

I travelled by rail with Grand Central for £35 return per person (booking in advance).