Rail services in Lancashire could be “severely disrupted” after a train derailed in the south of England.

The train derailed between Watford Junction and Kings Langley but the incident is having an effect across the country.

A spokesman said London Midland and Virgin services would be “severely disrupted” from the north-west of England, Scotland, and the Midlands.

Services are said to be cancelled, delayed or suspended and the disruption is expected to last until the early afternoon.